|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10 Year/ LOF1
|Month
|YTD
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.66%2
|-2.75%
|11.52%
|11.52%
|3.24%
|7.81%
|7.86%
|S&P 500
Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund is a multi-asset-class strategy that seeks to provide reasonable income, and potentially also capital appreciation, by investing in a diversified mix of dividend-oriented equity and hybrid securities.
- Our investment approach aims to offer a well-diversified strategy with the potential to deliver strong income regardless of the interest-rate environment.
- The biggest change in Q4 was an increase in the portfolio's convertible securities exposure, funded by selling preferred securities.
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.