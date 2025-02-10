Is Novo Nordisk's Bottom Here? Oversold Status Below 10Y P/E Lows

Feb. 10, 2025 9:50 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock, NONOF Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas
13.2K Followers
Summary

  • Novo Nordisk's drastic selloff may be attributed to the management overpromising CagriSema's 25% weight loss target along with the decelerating top-line growth trend.
  • The company now faces numerous headwinds from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, GLP1 compounders, and new biotech companies.
  • Even so, we believe that the correction has been overly done, with NVO now trading way below its 10Y P/E means and its direct competitors.
  • Combined with the raised consensus forward estimates and the ongoing capacity expansions, we believe that the stock now offers a high double digits capital appreciation.
  • This is on top of NVO's promising pipeline, amycretin, offering accelerated weight loss results compared to CagriSema and LLY's Zepbound/ Retatrutide.

NVO Is Now Trading Near Its 10Y P/E Lows, With The Oversold Status Triggering An Improved Margin Of Safety

We previously covered Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) stock in December 2024, discussing the projected maturing

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

