Nippon Steel weighing 'bold' change to US Steel buyout bid, government official says. (00:27) TSMC expects Q1 revenue near lower end of guidance due to earthquake in January. (01:29) Boeing plans to cut 400 employees from moon-rocket program. (02:35)

Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) (OTCPK:NISTF) is considering a "bold" change in plans from its previous approach of seeking to buy US Steel (NYSE:X),

According to Reuters, Japan's Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday that the revision would create a win-win situation for both Japan and the U.S. through significant investments and the production of high-quality products sought by the U.S. and global markets, Hayashi said.

President Trump said Friday that Nippon Steel's (OTCPK:NPSCY) (OTCPK:NISTF) buyout attempt of US Steel (X) would take the form of an investment instead of a purchase, although the Japanese steelmaker reportedly has not yet withdrawn its bid.

Trump said Sunday that no one can take a majority holding in US Steel (X), and that U.S. will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on top of existing duties, with specifics to be announced today.

US Steel is up 7% in premarket action after falling nearly 6% on Friday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) said that it expects revenue for Q1 2025 to be closer to the lower end of the guidance range of $25 billion and $25.8 billion, due to the earthquake that occurred in January.

The chipmaker estimates losses from the earthquake to be about NT$5.3 billion (~$161 million), after insurance claims.

The company maintains a Q1 gross profit margin between 57% and 59% and an operating profit margin between 46.5% and 48.5%. TSMC (NYSE:TSM) said that it is working to recover the lost production, and there is no change to its full-year outlook.

"A certain number of wafers in process were impacted and had to be scrapped due to the earthquake and aftershocks," the company said in a statement, and added that there was no structural damage.

The chipmaker reported consolidated January net revenue of ~NT$293.29 billion, up 5.4% from the previous month, climbing 35.9% Y/Y.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Saturday said it was cutting staff in its Space Launch System that is part of NASA’s Artemis program to bring humans back to the moon for the first time in 50 years. The aviation giant said it expects to eliminate 400 jobs amid revisions to the program and its costs.

Affected employees will receive 60-day notices of the involuntary layoffs in the coming weeks, the company said.

Artemis's launches were estimated to cost $93 billion through 2025.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 1.3% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1% at $97,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: BP (NYSE:BP) shares climbed 7% following reports that activist investor Elliott Management has acquired a stake in the oil major.

