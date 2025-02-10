Bristol-Myers Squibb: Cobenfy's Strong Launch And 2025 Growth Outlook
Summary
- Bristol-Myers Squibb's Cobenfy launch shows strong initial sales and broad Medicaid/Medicare coverage, supporting its blockbuster potential in schizophrenia and future label expansions.
- Despite a recent share price decline, BMY's strategic cost reductions, debt repayments, and dividend commitments highlight its long-term growth and shareholder return focus.
- LOE risks for key drugs like Yervoy and Eliquis and cautious 2025 guidance suggest temporary volatility, justifying a "Hold" rating at the current share price.
- Long-term "Buy" rating is maintained for BMY if/when the share price falls to the low $50s, given the strong growth portfolio and future catalysts.
