The Tariff Man Cometh... And Go-Eth?

Neuberger Berman
3.08K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • While there is still much to be negotiated and uncertainty remains, the biggest trade war in 90 years might be over before the first shots were even fired.
  • The original order applied a 25% tariff on goods coming from Mexico; a 25% tariff on Canadian goods aside from energy products, which would be taxed at 10%; and a 10% tariff on goods from China.
  • Estimates of the hit to growth and the increase in inflation vary widely, but we believe these tariffs could cut U.S. GDP by 0.5-1.0 percentage points and raise core inflation by 0.5 percentage points, annually.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

By Joseph V. Amato

Are these levies just a negotiating tool, or an unorthodox revenue-raising scheme? The answer could determine how seriously investors should view them.

Last Monday, the U.S. was on the brink of imposing 1930s-scale tariffs on

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.08K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News