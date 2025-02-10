Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is a Tulsa-based master limited partnership and is the largest coal producer in the eastern United States. The company
Alliance Resource Partners: Buying Coal With Diversification, Dividend
Summary
- Alliance Resource Partners demonstrates consistent financial performance in boring energy businesses with reliable dividends.
- The continued focus on its coal operations and diversifying into the oil and gas sectors underpin its long-term growth potential.
- The company made capital improvements in 2024 that should reduce operating expenses in 2025 to offset commodity price decreases.
- The company uses excess energy to mine bitcoin and hold it on its balance sheet.
