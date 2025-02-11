It felt like many previous opportunities in the market disappeared after back-to-back years of 20% gains in the S&P 500. I think this earnings season has rejuvenated the investment narrative around the demand for energy. Amazon (AMZN) was the
NextEra Energy Looks Interesting, Yielding 3% After Retracing 20% From Its 52-Week Highs
Summary
- The recent retracement in NextEra Energy shares presents a buying opportunity, supported by strong EPS growth forecasts and significant CapEx investments in energy infrastructure.
- Big tech's increased CapEx spending on data centers and the EIA's projections of rising energy demand are bullish indicators for NEE's future growth.
- NEE's management forecasts 6-8% EPS growth through 2027 and at least 10% annual dividend growth, making it an attractive investment for income investors.
- Despite risks like regulatory challenges and debt servicing costs, NEE's strategic investments in renewable energy and natural gas projects position it well for long-term growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META, GOOGL, SO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.