InfuSystem Set For Strong Year
Summary
- InfuSystem Holdings achieved 11% YoY revenue growth and expanded EBITDA margins by 2.8 percentage points in 3Q24.
- INFU's business plan focuses on high ROI revenue and less capital-intensive growth through partnerships, leading to higher margins and cash flows.
- Near-term growth drivers include agreements with Smith+Nephew, SMTI, and Dignitana, expected to boost FY25 revenue and margin expansion.
- I project a one-year price target of at least $13.00/share, representing 67% growth, driven by solid FY24 results, debt reduction, and share repurchases.
