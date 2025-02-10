Intel's stock (NASDAQ:INTC) has been really struggling since 2021, losing more than 65% in value, dropping from $68 to trading around $20, revenue dropping from $70-80B to around $55B and suspending its dividend as of Q4 2024. Intel's current situation has been developing
Intel: It's Time To Let Go
Summary
- Intel has lost 65% in value since 2021 and has suspended its dividend.
- Intel's core x86 CPU business is losing market share to AMD, while Intel's gross margin is also far behind its peers.
- Intel's new leadership faces urgent decisions to avoid falling further behind competitors like AMD, NVIDIA, and TSMC in key growth markets.
- Intel is betting it all on its 18A node to recapture technology leadership with the launch of its Panther lake CPU in H2 2025 and the hope to rival TSMC.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.