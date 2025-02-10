Shortly after announcing a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods, the Trump administration canceled the de minimis exemption on all Chinese goods valued at $800 and below but reversed this decision on Friday
PDD: Navigating Tariff Uncertainty, Driving Long-Term Growth Through Global Expansion
Summary
- PDD Holdings' recent share price volatility presents an opportunity for investors to build positions, given its attractive valuation at 9x 2025E earnings and 12% EPS growth outlook.
- The de minimis exemption on Chinese goods is unlikely to change soon, mitigating potential disruptions to PDD's cross-border e-commerce arm, Temu.
- PDD's proactive diversification away from a US-centric model and expansion into Southeast Asia supports a bullish outlook, despite tariff uncertainties.
- PDD is well-positioned to capture China's consumption downgrade trend, offering superior value-for-money, user experience, and platform stickiness, making it a share gainer in China's e-commerce sector.
