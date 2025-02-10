Management teams of public companies often try to give investors all the bad news at once. This allows investors to focus on the future, believing that all of the problems have been dealt with and there is
Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Beware Of Kitchen Sinks And REO Loans In Q4 2024 Earnings
Summary
- On the 3Q24 earnings call, management indicated there will be over $225 million of realized losses in 4Q24.
- BXMT's 2025 earnings and dividend hinges on resolving non-performing loans, but few have been successfully resolved, and REO holdings are increasing.
- In 4Q24, Blackstone Mortgage Trust foreclosed on over $460 million of loans.
- In 1Q25, the owner of a multifamily property that serves as collateral for a $145 million loan declared bankruptcy to avoid foreclosure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BXMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.