In November of last year, I wrote the inaugural article for Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN ) on Seeking Alpha. To recap, MAGN is a spinoff and merger of Berry Global's ( BERY ) Health & Hygiene and

Beating the market is my one and only objective. If I can't make a case for a stock to beat the S&P's historical return of 7-8% per year, I won't buy it. And wouldn't recommend you do either.I'm primarily a GARP investor with a strong focus on fundamentals. I cater to consumer discretionary stocks because these are within my circle of competence. I cover the occasional tech stock if I understand the business and/or am a paying customer.I love researching companies, analyzing financial statements, listening to earnings calls, and scouring Investor Relations websites. It's through this process I'm able to develop a thesis to the story.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BERY, MAGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.