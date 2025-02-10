Magnera: An Unknown Company With Significant Upside Potential

Feb. 10, 2025
Summary

  • MAGN reported its inaugural Q1 2025 earnings report, making known many of the unknowns surrounding this spinoff.
  • I reiterate my BUY rating for MAGN, believing there's significant upside potential.
  • MAGN's bull base is 4 pronged: reverting to EBITDA mean, margin expansion, debt reduction, and multiple re-rating.
  • Trading at 6.3x forward EV/EBITDA, the risk-to-reward for MAGN appears favorable now that investors have MAGN's Financial Statements.

Plastic Resin pellets in holding hands.

aydinmutlu/E+ via Getty Images

In November of last year, I wrote the inaugural article for Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN) on Seeking Alpha. To recap, MAGN is a spinoff and merger of Berry Global's (BERY) Health & Hygiene and

