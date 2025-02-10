Magnera: An Unknown Company With Significant Upside Potential
Summary
- MAGN reported its inaugural Q1 2025 earnings report, making known many of the unknowns surrounding this spinoff.
- I reiterate my BUY rating for MAGN, believing there's significant upside potential.
- MAGN's bull base is 4 pronged: reverting to EBITDA mean, margin expansion, debt reduction, and multiple re-rating.
- Trading at 6.3x forward EV/EBITDA, the risk-to-reward for MAGN appears favorable now that investors have MAGN's Financial Statements.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BERY, MAGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
