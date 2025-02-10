I covered the Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co., Ltd. (DEEPSEEK) news when it was first widely disseminated in the press. However, I had limited time to perform deep research into the effects on Big
Nvidia Stock: Deep Capex Analysis Shows Compute Clusters As The AI Moat
Summary
- FY25 capex projections show Amazon at ~$105B, Meta at ~$63B, Alphabet at ~$75B, and MSFT at ~$85B—all funneling massive investments into AI data centers that reinforce the US compute cluster moat.
- DeepSeek-R1’s efficient training (V3 cost: ~$5.58M) underscores algorithmic gains, yet Top500 data (US: 55.3% performance share vs. China’s 2.7%) confirms that US compute clusters remain a dominant strategic asset.
- A ~50% one-year return target positions Nvidia Corporation stock attractively, though evolving efficient training architectures may temper long-term GPU demand—warranting ongoing vigilance for NVDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.