Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD) released fiscal Q3 2025 (calendar Q4 2024) earnings, showing trends that I have been commenting on since early 2024: volumes are falling, and with lower HRC price volatility, it shows up in unprofitable operations.
Friedman: Unprofitable For The Second Quarter At These Volumes
Summary
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated's Q3 2025 earnings show falling volumes and unprofitable operations, confirming trends observed since early 2024.
- The company's market cap is $120 million with a high P/E ratio, making its valuation difficult to justify.
- Friedman cannot cover interest costs at current volumes, but has sufficient net working capital to avoid immediate financial issues.
- I maintain a Hold rating on FRD stock, noting potential temporary gains in Q4 2025 if HRC prices rise, but cautioning against long-term valuation concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.