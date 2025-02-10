Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 10, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Wang - Co-Chief Executive Officer

James McCormick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Anderson - ROTH Capital Partners

Bo Pei - U.S. Tiger Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ispire Technology Earnings Conference Call for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2025 Ended December 31, 2024. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the company’s prepared remarks, we will be facilitating a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks from the company.

Joining us today are Mr. Michael Wang, the company's Co-CEO; and Mr. Jim McCormick, the company's CFO. First, Mr. Wang will discuss the company's recent highlights, after which Mr. McCormick will review the company's second quarter financial results.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts in its announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in terms of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are relevant.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and many factors could cause the company's actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding this and other risk factors are included in the company's filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent or current events or circumstances or to changes in its expectation, except as