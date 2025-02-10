SoftBank Corp. (SOBKY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call February 10, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Junichi Miyakawa - President and CEO

Kazuhiko Fujihara - Director, EVP and CFO

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Kazuki Tokunaga - Daiwa Securities

We would like to begin SoftBank Corporation earnings results presentation for the 9 months ended December 31, 2024.

SoftBank Corporation President and CEO, Miyakawa; Board Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Fujihara.

President and CEO, Miyakawa, will give an overview of SoftBank consolidated financial results and business overview.

Junichi Miyakawa

This is Miyakawa of SoftBank. Thank you so much for coming over. I would like to now explain the results for the third quarter of the fiscal year. Revenue was JPY 4,811.5 billion, up 7%. All segments increased their revenues. Enterprise, Distribution, Financial segments continued their double-digit growth. Operating income was JPY 821.9 billion, an increase of 12%.

Operating income also increased in all segments. Net income increased 7% to JPY 436.6 billion. This is a summary of the consolidated financial results. As you can see, both revenues and income increased. As for the progress, we revised upward in November. As you can see, our business performance has been strong, and we believe that we'll be able to achieve our goal. Here is the segment progress.

All businesses are progressing well, but Financial business, in particular, is performing even stronger at 130%. I will now explain the Consumer business. Revenue was JPY 2.181 billion, up 3%. Mobile sales also continued to grow. This is the change in mobile sales compared to the previous year. As you can see, there has been a steady recovery since last year.