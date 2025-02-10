Fidelity Total Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • Fidelity® Total Bond Fund is a diversified fixed-income strategy seeking competitive risk-adjusted performance commensurate with investor expectations of a core bond fund.
  • The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investment-grade bonds and up to 20% in non- investment-grade debt.
  • U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds returned -3.06% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, while gaining 1.25% for the full year, anchored by a late-spring and summer rally.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Total Bond Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.44%2 -2.70% 2.49% 2.49% -1.45% 0.89% 2.28%
Bloomberg US Universal

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

