|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10 Year/ LOF1
|Month
|YTD
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Fidelity Total Bond Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.44%2
|-2.70%
|2.49%
|2.49%
|-1.45%
|0.89%
|2.28%
|Bloomberg US Universal
Fidelity Total Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- Fidelity® Total Bond Fund is a diversified fixed-income strategy seeking competitive risk-adjusted performance commensurate with investor expectations of a core bond fund.
- The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investment-grade bonds and up to 20% in non- investment-grade debt.
- U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds returned -3.06% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, while gaining 1.25% for the full year, anchored by a late-spring and summer rally.
