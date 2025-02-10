The Murky Outlook For B. Riley Financial's Baby Bonds
Summary
- B. Riley Financial suspended dividends on preferred shares, saving $8.60 million annually, following a prior suspension of common dividends to save $67.25 million yearly.
- The firm's ability to remain a going concern is threatened, with bondholders awaiting fiscal 2024 third-quarter and fourth-quarter earnings for clarity on coupon payments.
- RILY faces significant debt maturities in 2026, with baby bonds trading at significant discounts, reflecting market concerns about the company's financial health.
