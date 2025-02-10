AMDY And AMD: Collecting Income From The Market's Mispricing

The Gaming Dividend
4.95K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF offers high dividends through a synthetic covered call strategy, providing income from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. exposure despite AMD's lack of direct dividends.
  • AMDY underperforms during bullish trends but outperforms during declines, making it suitable for sideways or slow growth markets.
  • AMD stock is undervalued with strong earnings growth, presenting an attractive accumulation opportunity despite recent market mispricing.
  • AMDY's high-yield and monthly distributions are appealing, but the fund's performance and tax implications require active monitoring and consideration of tax-advantaged accounts.

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Overview

I've covered a ton of different high-yielding option ETFs over the last twelve months, and I've delayed discussing YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) due to the continued underperformance. However, I believe that Advanced

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
4.95K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.You can read more of my work here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMDY, AMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMDY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AMDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News