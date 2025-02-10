McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Chris Kempczinski

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our fourth-quarter and fiscal year results. Obviously, our performance in 2024 did not meet our expectations, but I'm still immensely