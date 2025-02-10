McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Scott Meader - Interim Treasurer
Chris Kempczinski - Chairman and CEO
Ian Borden - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Dennis Geiger - UBS
David Palmer - Evercore
David Tarantino - Baird
Sara Senatore - Bank of America
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank
John Ivankoe - JPMorgan
Eric Gonzalez - KeyBanc
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
Jon Tower - Citi
Jeff Bernstein - Barclays
Operator
Hello, and welcome to McDonald's Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. At the request of McDonald's Corporation, this conference is being recorded. Following today's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session for investors. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Meader, Interim Treasurer for McDonald's Corporation. Mr. Meader, you may begin.
Scott Meader
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski, and Chief Financial Officer, Ian Borden.
As a reminder, the forward-looking statements in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments on the call today. Both of those documents are available on our website as are reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call along with their corresponding GAAP measures. Following prepared remarks this morning, we will take your questions. Please limit yourself to one question and then re-enter the queue for any additional questions. Today's conference call is being webcast and is also being recorded for replay via our website.
And now, I'll turn it over to Chris.
Chris Kempczinski
Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our fourth-quarter and fiscal year results. Obviously, our performance in 2024 did not meet our expectations, but I'm still immensely
- Read more current MCD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts