Tesla's Bubble Still Going Strong -- Improving Fundamentals And Prospects

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.2K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock has experienced significant volatility, with the +82.7% rally (after our last article) and subsequent -24.6% correction highlighting the risks of the momentum trading strategy.
  • For now, the company's well diversified capability across energy/ storage/ services are showing robust monetization opportunities, with bright long-term prospects.
  • Its EV production and delivery numbers are likely to improve in FY2025 as well, with the trough FY2024 performance merely attributed to the battery supply constraints.
  • Even so, TSLA's overly expensive valuations and speculative return profile from current heights make it unsuitable for those seeking long-term capital appreciation.
  • We shall further discuss why TSLA remains a highly complex stock that is difficult to love, with it naturally not for the faint-hearted.

Confident young man poking large green blob

Klaus Vedfelt

TSLA Remains A Controversial Stock To Love, Attributed To Its Expensive Valuations Despite The Improved Prospects

We previously covered Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA, TSX:TSLA:CA) in October 2024, discussing its excellent ability to remain an EV market

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.2K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News