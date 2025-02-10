iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) seeks to give investors exposure to companies around the globe that have sustainability mandates with regard to fossil fuel usage. The portfolio comprises over one thousand companies and is
CRBN: An Inhospitable Climate For Global ESG Investing Makes This A Hold At Best
Summary
- The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF underperforms compared to SPY, QQQ, and ESGU, despite its focus on global ESG companies.
- CRBN's high correlation with global indices and the strong USD make it a less attractive option for ESG investors seeking alpha.
- Domestic ESG ETFs, like ESGU, offer better performance and alignment with ESG principles, though further research is needed before I can be confident of a Buy recommendation.
- Given current geopolitical and economic uncertainties, short-term cash-like securities, U.S. Treasuries, and short/intermediate-term corporate bonds are safer investment alternatives.
