For an automaker, forecasting the types of vehicles motorists will choose to buy two or three years out is arguably more difficult and financially risky than
Honda Innovates To Overcome Uncertain Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Demand
Summary
- Honda is developing new BEV models with a flexible manufacturing system to adapt to market demands for hybrids, BEVs, and ICE vehicles.
- The company aims to produce BEVs exclusively by 2040, starting with the Acura RSX BEV from its revamped Marysville, Ohio, plant.
- Despite a decline in global vehicle production, Honda's flexible EV Hub strategy and strong hybrid sales in the U.S. improve its outlook.
- Given Honda's manufacturing innovation and the end of merger talks with Nissan, I'm raising my recommendation on Honda Motor to a Hold.
