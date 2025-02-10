ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Parag Agarwal - VP, IR and Corporate Development
Hassane El-Khoury - President and CEO
Thad Trent - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
Chris Danely - Citi
Blayne Curtis - Jefferies
Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho
Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna
Gary Mobley - Loop Capital
Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo
Tore Svanberg - Stifel
Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the onsemi Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Parag Agarwal, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Parag Agarwal
Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and thank you for joining onsemi's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results conference call. I'm joined today by Hassane El-Khoury, our President and CEO and Thad Trent, our CFO. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.onsemi.com. A replay of this webcast along with our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference call, and the recorded website will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call.
Additional information is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our earnings release and this presentation include certain non GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
- Read more current ON analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts