Equity Vol Markets Shrug Off Tariff Threat

Cboe Global Markets
316 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Implied volatilities were mixed across asset classes last week, with markets whipsawed by various tariff headlines.
  • While Canada and Mexico tariffs were delayed last week, China tariffs went into effect – though market reaction has been fairly benign so far.
  • While not much is priced into ATM vols, skew is one part of the vol curve that’s reflecting more caution.
  • DSPXSM index fell last week as mega-cap Tech earnings wrapped up, down over 3 pts to 31.4%.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

Macro Equity Volatility

Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities were mixed across asset classes last week, with markets whipsawed by various tariff headlines. FX volatility continued to lead the way, with 1M implied vol for the G7 currencies increasing by 0.8 vol pt

This article was written by

Cboe Global Markets
316 Followers
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
RTY
--
VIX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News