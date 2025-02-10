Amazon: Buy The Selloff And Own It Forever
Summary
- Amazon's Q4 2024 revenue grew 10% YoY to $187b, possibly surpassing Walmart for the first time, with North American sales at $115b and AWS at $28.8b.
- Operating income rose significantly from $13.2b in Q4 '23 to $21.2b in Q4 '24, while net income nearly doubled to $20b, bringing EPS to $1.86.
- Amazon's core e-commerce business, along with profitable growth in Advertising and AWS segments, underscores its robust and diversified business model.
- AI is set to supercharge Amazon's efficiency and profitability, making it one of the highest-quality stocks in the world.
