The yellow metal is up 10% this year. (0:15) History says a rate HIKE could come in June. (1:36) McDonald's comps surprise. (2:07)

Our top story so far. Gold topped $2,900 as it hit another record with cash moving to safety. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) (NYSEARCA:GLD) hit an intraday high of more than $2,910 before easing back. It finished +1.9% higher last week, the metal's sixth consecutive weekly gain.

ING says, "Tariff concerns that risk higher inflation and slower economic growth are spurring demand for safe haven assets like gold."

Gold is up nearly 10% year-to-date.

ANZ Research notes that the potential of gold getting caught up in tit-for-tat tariffs is causing a dislocation in the physical market.

"Gold in the Bank of England vault is trading at a discount to the wider market. This has seen weeklong queues to withdraw the metal," they said.

In today’s trading, stocks are higher, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) doing the best among the major averages, up +1%.

The AI trade is getting jiggy with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) rallying again. The stock is up 45% in the past five trading sessions, including today, and the company reports earnings on Tuesday.

And Nvidia (NVDA) was added to Evercore’s Tactical Outperform list ahead of earnings at the end of the month.

Analyst Mark Lipacis says concerns over DeepSeek lowering aggregate demand are not true and that its lower cost is "evolutionary rather than revolutionary." In addition, the lower cost and compute is likely to result in increased demand for tokens, which should result in larger parameter models and an acceleration of multi-modal tokens.

In the bond market, rates are little changed as traders wait for Fed chief Jay Powell’s appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday. He returns Wednesday, along with the CPI.

While everyone is trying to gauge when the next Fed rate cut will come, Torsten Slok, chief economist at investment firm Apollo Global Management, says the market could be in for a shock rate hike.

“The last Fed cut was in December, and the number of months from the final Fed cut to the first Fed hike has historically been as low as seven months, implying that the Fed could hike rates already in June,” Slok said.

Among other active stocks, McDonald’s (MCD) is topping the Dow gainers after its comparable sales numbers for Q4 overshadowed misses on the top and bottom lines.

Total comps rose 0.4%, better than the -0.9% decline analysts had predicted. Looking ahead, the company said it expects the 2025 operating margin percent to be in the mid-to-high 40% range.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) is the top S&P gainer after the industrial automation company reported better-than-expected earnings. If the daily gain of more than 10% holds, it will be the biggest since July 2022.

For its fiscal 2025, Rockwell repeated its adjusted earnings outlook of $8.60 to $9.80 a share, while cutting the midpoint of its sales forecast to $8.1 billion from $8.2 billion. Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $9.26 a share on revenue of $8.12 billion.

And ON Semiconductor (ON) is slumping after the chipmaker forecasted current quarter guidance below estimates, while also falling short of fourth-quarter expectations.

For the ongoing first quarter, ON Semiconductor guided non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.45 and $0.55, well below the Wall Street estimate of $0.90. Revenue expectations of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion were also below the consensus of $1.69 billion.

In other news of note, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund took a new 1.5 million share position in Corning (GLW) during the last quarter of 2024, according to a 13F filing Monday. And it closed out its Adobe (ADBE) stake.

The fund further boosted its holdings in several Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), and KE Holdings (KE). Stakes were also increased in Nvidia (NVDA), Uber (UBER), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Decreased positions include Meta Platforms (META), Lyft (LYFT), Intel (INTC), and Amazon (AMZN).

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, U.S. Info Tech (XLK) saw the largest net buying from hedge funds since December 2021 this past week.

According to Goldman Sachs Prime Services, the buying was driven by both short covers and long buys at a ratio of 1.5 to 1.

The sector was also net bought every single day of the week, and all technology subsectors were net bought, led in notional terms by software (IGPT), (XSW), semiconductors (SMH), (SOXX), and semi equipment, and “to a lesser extent” info tech services (FSCSX).

The U.S. information technology long/short ratio stands at 1.91, compared to 1.75 at the start of 2025, which is in the 61st percentile, compared to the past year and in the 21st percentile vs. the past five years.