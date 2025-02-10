|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10 Year/ LOF1
|Month
|YTD
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Fidelity Intermediate Municipal Income Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.36%2
|-0.97%
|1.37%
|1.37%
|0.08%
|1.17%
|2.01%
Fidelity Intermediate Municipal Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- Fidelity® Intermediate Municipal Income Fund is a diversified national municipal bond strategy investing primarily in intermediate-maturity general obligation and revenue-backed securities.
- Our investment approach focuses on fundamental credit analysis, yield-curve positioning and an analysis of the structural characteristics of each security.
- The political landscape will continue to be intertwined with the larger macroeconomic environment, including fiscal spending and monetary policy, the factors that have historically dominated muni bond performance.
