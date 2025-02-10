L'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Nicolas Hieronimus - CEO

Christophe Babule - CFO

Myriam Cohen-Welgryn - President, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty

Omar Hajeri - President, Professional Products

Cyril Chapuy - President, Luxe

Alexis Perakis-Valat - President, Consumer Products

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Jeremy Failko - HSBC

Iain Simpson - Barclays

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Sarah Simon - Morgan Stanley

Charles Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Rogerio Fujimori - Stifel

Virginie Jacoberger - Les Echos

So good morning, again and welcome to this 2024 Annual Results Presentation. Christophe Babule, our CFO, will kick off with a presentation of the 2024 financial statements. Then each Head of Divisions will summarize the 2024 key points for his or her division, as well as the prospects for 2025. So we'll start with Myriam Cohen-Welgryn, President of the Dermatological Beauty Division. Then Omar Hajeri, President of the Professional Division; Cyril Chapuy, President of L'Oréal Luxe; and Alexis Perakis-Valat, President of the Consumer Product Division. And I will conclude this first part of the meeting, share with you my key takeaways for 2024, my thoughts on 2025, and how we will continue to expand our beauty conquest. Then we will of course move to the Q&A session, which we expect to last around 40 minutes.

And finally, I draw your attention to the disclaimer that's now on that screen. So I give you a little bit of time to read it, and then we will start with Christophe's presentation. So Christophe, please, you can go to the desk.

Christophe Babule

Okay. So, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. A record year for L'Oréal. In 2024, L'Oréal set several new records. Let me share some of the highlights with you.