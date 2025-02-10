SoundHound: Revenue Growth Deterioration May Spoil Everything

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • The rally in SOUN stock we saw over the past 12 months looks massive, but it's likely overdone as fundamentals are taken into account.
  • SoundHound's revenue growth deterioration is evident from the Wall Street consensus for FY2026, with extreme valuations raising concerns about future returns.
  • Against the backdrop of falling revenue growth rates, SOUN is unlikely to expedite its break-even estimates, which is a red sign as well.
  • SOUN is already valued at over 50% of today's TAM (my calculations here are based on Coherent Insights data) as if it's an oligopolist in its niche.
  • Trading at 24-25x FY2026 sales when SOUN's revenue growth rate is projected to accelerate dramatically, I don't see a nice risk/reward here for an upgrade.

Soundhound Inc headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Intro & Thesis

On May 23, 2024, my first article on SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) came out with a "Hold" rating. I saw a clear problem in SOUN's growth story as the company's rising sales were accompanied by

