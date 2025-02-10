Morningstar last week advised that tactical asset allocation funds “failed - again.” That sounds ominous for this class of strategies, but a closer review suggests it’s misguided to pull the plug on the on idea that dynamically adjusting weights of asset classes
Choose Your Tactical Asset Allocation Strategy Carefully
Summary
- TAA means different things to different people and so there’s a wide array of definitions, ranging from aggressive, shoot-for-the-moon strategies that rely on intuition and qualitative forecasts to relatively systematic, rules-based portfolios that tilt asset weights moderately.
- As in most cases of investment review, portfolio analytics that incorporate relevant benchmarks is important, perhaps more so in TAA than elsewhere.
- Because TAA varies far and wide, it’s inevitable that there will be a wide range of winners and losers.
