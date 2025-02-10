WTI crude oil got off to a hot start in 2025. “Black gold” rallied sharply from near $70 in mid-December to above $80 for a moment just before President Trump’s inauguration. Oil has given back just about all
Devon Energy: Shares Washed Out And Undervalued Heading Into Earnings
Summary
- Devon Energy is rated a buy due to its compelling valuation, despite a 25% decline since August 2024 and recent oil price drops.
- Q3 2024 results showed strong production and revenue growth, beating estimates, with significant free cash flow and shareholder returns via buybacks and dividends.
- Risks include a weaker global economy, lower oil prices, and potential delays in new upstream assets impacting EPS growth forecasts.
- Technically, DVN's December low of $30.39 is key support, with resistance around $39-$40; the stock's RSI indicates a potential rebound.
