The Lazy Investor's Dividend Jackpot: Stress-Free Income For Life

Feb. 11, 2025 7:30 AM ETVIG, DGRO, SCHD, VYM, SPHD, O, VICI, MGM, EXR, REXR, WMB, KMI, JNJ, JNJ:CA
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(19min)

Summary

  • I quit sports betting due to time waste and low profitability, despite occasional small profits and the industry's ethical concerns.
  • Sports betting is booming, but bettors often lose money and time, with unrealistic expectations of returns.
  • Dividend growth investing is a proven, low-risk strategy for building wealth, offering better long-term performance and peace of mind.
  • I discuss four dividend growth stocks to build wealth without the risks of speculative investments amidst current market volatility.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »
Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Introduction

I used to love sports betting, as some of you may know.

Usually, I would bet $110 on NFL, college football, or basketball matches and smaller amounts on baseball games. I did this for a few years until I quit a while ago.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
40.11K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
DGRO--
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
SPHD--
Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News