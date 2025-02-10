Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Gough - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rod Little - President & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Sullivan - Chief Operating Officer

Fran Weissman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kate Grafstein - Barclays

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Peter Grom - UBS

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Edgewell First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Gough, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Gough

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us this morning for Edgewell's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. With me this morning are Rod Little, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Sullivan, our Chief Operating Officer; and Fran Weissman, our Chief Financial Officer. Rod will kick-off the call and hand it over to Dan to discuss first quarter commercial and operational highlights, followed by Fran, who will discuss our financial results and 2025 full year outlook. We will then transition to Q&A. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay via our website, www.edgewell.com.

During this call, we may make statements about our expectations for future plans and performance. This might include future sales, earnings, advertising and promotional spending, product launches, savings and costs related to restructuring and repositioning actions, acquisitions and integrations, impacts from tariffs and other recent developments, changes to our working capital metrics, currency fluctuations, commodity costs, inflation, category value, future plans for return of capital to shareholders and more. Any such statements are