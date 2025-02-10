Prices of used vehicles sold at auctions where franchised and independent dealers replenish their inventories rose by 0.4% in January from December.
Prices of used EVs jumped by 2.1% in January from December, and by 11.7% since the low point in June, seasonally adjusted, to an index price of $27,086.
Retail inventories are tight amid supply issues and solid demand.
Already putting pressure on CPI inflation. Now comes tax-refund season.
