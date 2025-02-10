Sticky inflation risk is expected to be a central talking point when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies this week in the Senate (Tues., Feb. 11) and House (Wed., Feb. 12). Although the worst of the pandemic-related inflation has been tamed, progress has stalled recently. Headline and core
Inflation Will Be In Focus At Fed Chair Powell's Testimony In Congress This Week
Summary
- Sticky inflation risk is expected to be a central talking point when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies this week in the Senate (Tues., Feb. 11) and House (Wed., Feb. 12).
- Headline and core readings of the consumer price index (CPI) have remained relatively steady near the 3% mark - above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
- More of the same is expected for this week’s CPI report for January (Wed., Feb. 12) with inflation remaining sticky at a roughly 3% pace.
