NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NGL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NYSE:NGL) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Cooper - CFO

Mike Krimbill - CEO

Doug White - EVP, Water Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital

James Spicer - TD Securities

Operator

Brad Cooper

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining us on the call today. Our comments today will include plans, forecasts, and estimates that are forward-looking statements under the US securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Please take note of the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our presentation materials and our other public disclosure materials.

Before we start discussing our third quarter results, I would like to update everyone on some of the operational and corporate strategic initiatives that we completed during the third quarter and subsequent to quarter-end. First, a few quarters ago, we mentioned on an earnings call that we had line of sight to a few new customers that would put additional barrels on Grand Mesa and these new volumes could build our volume up to 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil on the pipeline. In November, we entered into a deal with Prairie Operating for a long-term acreage dedication, where we will provide water disposal services as well as gather and ship crude oil on Grand Mesa. This transaction was press released by Prairie on November 18th. After the quarter