RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Moran - Equity Animal

Eric Langan - President & CEO

Bradley Chhay - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Mark Moran

Greetings, and welcome to RCI Hospitality Holdings First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. You can find the company's presentation on RCI's website. Go to the Investor Relations section, and all the links will be at the top of the page.

Please turn with me to Slide 2 of our presentation. I'm Mark Moran, CEO of Equity Animal; I'll be the host of our call today. I'm coming to you from Denver, Colorado. Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality; and CFO, Bradley Chhay are in Houston.

Please turn with me to Slide 3. RCI is making this call exclusively on X Spaces. [Operator Instructions] At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow. This conference call is being recorded.

Please turn with me to Slide 4. I want to remind everybody of our safe harbor statement. You may hear or see forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards.

Please turn with me to Slide 5. I also direct you to the explanation of RICKS' non-GAAP financial measures.

Now I'm pleased to introduce Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality. Eric, take it away.

Eric Langan

Thanks, Mark. If everyone will please turn to Slide 6. Thank you for joining us today. Let me run through some key takeaways. All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. In our Nightclub segment, we generated increase in total sales and same-store sales. While GAAP