The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD) features an appealing idea, which is to offer exposure to analysts' darlings. But while the proposition might be alluring, its returns are not. In fact, since the strategy change in March 2024, UPGD has underperformed the
UPGD: For Now, No Meaningful Achievements With The New Strategy
Summary
- After the strategy change in March 2024, UPGD tracks the Bloomberg ANR Improvers Index.
- The idea to capitalize on equity research analysts' darlings is appealing, but returns are less so.
- UPGD has underperformed IVV since the index change, with December being especially challenging, and its contrarian equity mix is to blame.
- Despite profound adjustments made to the portfolio since September 2024, UPGD's factor mix remains contrarian, overweight in consumer staples, with large value exposure.
- Assuming all these issues, the Hold rating should be maintained.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.