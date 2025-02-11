PayPal Q4 Earnings: FY2025 Focus Shifts To Customer Growth Over Checkout Volume (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- PayPal's stock fell 14% due to concerns over a sharp slowdown in unbranded checkout volume growth in Q4, despite beating both revenue and EPS estimates.
- The 1Q FY2025 revenue outlook is expected to be in the low-single digits, and FY2025 revenue growth faces headwinds due to flat growth in branded checkout volume.
- Management signals that the top priorities for FY2025 include product innovation to drive customer growth, as the growth in total customer accounts is accelerating.
- The 1Q FY2025 EPS outlook tops estimates, supported by resilient margins, while FCF generation remains strong in FY2025.
- The stock, trading at 15.4x of non-GAAP P/E fwd, is attractive, with technical indicators suggesting a buying opportunity as the recent selloff has largely priced in a deceleration in TPV growth.
