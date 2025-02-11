Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
Summary

  • Fidelity® New Markets Income Fund is an emerging-markets bond strategy that offers dedicated exposure to sovereign debt of EM nations around the world.
  • Emerging-markets debt returned -1.94% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index.
  • For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -1.68%, versus -1.94% for the benchmark, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.79%2 -1.68% 6.78% 6.78% 1.12% 1.20% 3.23%

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve. Fidelity’s strength comes from the scale of our diversified, market-leading financial services businesses that serve individuals, families, employers, wealth management firms, and institutions. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

