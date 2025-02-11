|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10 Year/ LOF1
|Month
|YTD
|Year
|Year
|Year
|Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.79%2
|-1.68%
|6.78%
|6.78%
|1.12%
|1.20%
|3.23%
Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
Summary
- Fidelity® New Markets Income Fund is an emerging-markets bond strategy that offers dedicated exposure to sovereign debt of EM nations around the world.
- Emerging-markets debt returned -1.94% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index.
- For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -1.68%, versus -1.94% for the benchmark, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index.
