BrandywineGLOBAL - High Yield Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The US fixed income market ended the year on a weak note, with yields rising sharply in the fourth quarter.
  • Our independent, high-conviction investment approach was rewarded during the fourth quarter, as laggards in prior periods became notable contributors.
  • Corporate management teams have successfully navigated a higher-interest-rate environment for over two years and remain focused on managing maturity walls and capital costs.

High yield bonds. Text and colored pieces of chalk on a dark board

tumsasedgars

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The US fixed income market ended the year on a weak note, with yields rising sharply in the fourth quarter.
  • Contributors: Selection in the energy sector and a shorter-duration posture contributed to performance.

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.57K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About BGHAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BGHAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGHAX
--
BGHIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News