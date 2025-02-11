Canada Goose's Problems Are Stacking
Summary
- Canada Goose's stock has dropped ~20% in the past year, with weak fiscal Q3 results highlighting ongoing fundamental issues.
- The company faces declining same-store sales, poor wholesale orders, intense competition, and a weak Chinese market.
- Despite some positive trends in North America, overall sales and profitability are deteriorating, making the stock unattractive.
- Valuation is low, but risks outweigh potential rewards; recommend selling Canada Goose stock and investing elsewhere.
