ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) is currently one of the largest positions in my portfolio. It is an investment that I consider exceptionally well-positioned in terms of operational strength and valuation. My 33% two-year price CAGR forecast is optimistic
ASML Q4: A Golden Quarter And Buying Opportunity
Summary
- ASML’s AI-driven demand, High-NA EUV dominance, and solid execution support a 33% two-year price CAGR, despite near-term China risks, making it a compelling buy even at current levels.
- Strong Q4 results, stable 2025 guidance, and long-term projections (€44-60B revenue by 2030) reinforce ASML’s leadership, with expanding gross margins and robust free cash flow generation.
- Geopolitical risks persist, but AI tailwinds, TSMC/Samsung demand, and High-NA EUV rollout secure ASML’s position as the premier lithography supplier—current valuation remains highly attractive.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.