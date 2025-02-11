Not In Love With EPS
Summary
- WisdomTree’s U.S. LargeCap ETF has high ratings from Morningstar and Lipper Leaders, but its returns are mediocre compared to the S&P 500.
- The WisdomTree Large Cap Index, which EPS tracks, includes 500 large U.S. companies but underperforms in profit generation and risk control.
- Despite its quantitative weighting method, EPS shows no significant advantage over the overall market, with a notable tracking error of 23 basis points annually.
- For better returns and risk management, Invesco’s S&P 500 Quality ETF remains the top choice, outperforming SPY with a 26.92% one-year return.
