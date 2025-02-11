Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) leverages zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) and AAV capsid delivery (engineered for blood-brain barrier penetration) to develop therapeutics for genetic diseases. Sangamo is targeting indications like idiopathic small fiber neuropathy, prion disease, Fabry disease, and hemophilia A. The latter features
Sangamo Therapeutics: Challenging Road Ahead After Pfizer Exit
Summary
- Pfizer terminated partnership with Sangamo on hemophilia A gene therapy despite positive Phase 3 data, following a pattern of big pharma partners ending collaborations.
- Current hemophilia A market shows poor commercial potential, with BioMarin's similar gene therapy Roctavian struggling to achieve profitability.
- Recent deals with Roche ($50M upfront) and Astellas ($20M upfront) provide some cash, but are heavily backloaded with uncertain milestone payments.
- Fabry disease program faces significant market challenges against established treatments, with substantial investment needed for commercialization.
- Limited cash runway, consistent partner exits, weak commercial outlook in competitive markets, and high operational costs make Sangamo a "sell."
