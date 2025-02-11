SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Irmina Blaszczyk - Investor Relations
Chad Collins - Chief Executive Officer
Kim Nelson - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
George Kurosawa - Citi
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Lachlan Brown - Redburn Atlantic
Parker Lane - Stifel
Joe Vruwink - Baird
William Jellison - D.A. Davidson
Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum
Quinton Gabrielli - Piper Sandler
Mark Schappel - Loop Capital Markets
Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets
Operator
Good day and welcome to the SPS Commerce Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Irmina Blaszczyk. Please go ahead.
Irmina Blaszczyk
Thank you, Nick and good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on SPS Commerce fourth quarter and full year 2024 conference call.
We will make certain statements today, including with respect to our expected financial results, go-to-market strategy and efforts designed to increase our traction and penetration with retailers and other customers. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to our SEC filings, specifically our Form 10-K as well as our financial results press release for more detailed description of risk factors that may affect our results. These documents are available at our website, spscommerce.com and at the SEC's website, sec.gov. In addition, we
- Read more current SPSC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts