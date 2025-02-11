SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), a supplier of semiconductor chips for precision timing, released its final report for FY2024 on February 5, which actually gave the bulls a lot to cheer about. FY2024 revenue, for instance, grew by 40+% YoY and Q4 was even
SiTime Corporation: Why There May Be Second Guessing Of The AI Thesis
Summary
- The latest report from SiTime showed growth remains very fast, but it was not enough to keep the stock from once again selling off in recent weeks.
- AI was the tailwind that drove a furious rally in the stock, but it appears AI is also the cause behind the recent decline.
- SITM is priced for fast growth with high multiples, but the possibility growth could falter has increased with recent AI developments.
- The stock’s decline is caused by the increase in risk, which could continue if AI spending is reduced due to DeepSeek or some other reason.
