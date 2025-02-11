Excelerate Energy: Overvalued And Overexposed

Summary

  • Excelerate Energy's 30x P/E ratio is significantly above the Oil & Gas midstream average, making its current $30.25 valuation unjustified despite the recent stock price surge.
  • Heavy reliance on Brazil and Bangladesh, markets with uncertain growth prospects, presents substantial geopolitical and economic risks for Excelerate Energy.
  • The LNG market faces oversupply, slowing demand in key markets like China, and increasing competition from alternative energy sources, undermining Excelerate's share price sustainability.
  • A second Trump administration may provide short-term support, but broader trade and geopolitical factors dampen the sustained growth outlook; I maintain my $21 price target.
LNG tanker FSRU Toscana Livorno, IMO 9253284, moored at Genoa port

Zigmunds Dizgalvis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) has risen 80% over the last 6 months to a share price of $31.50 on LNG bullishness following a Trump election victory and forecasts of increased LNG exports. When the company was trading at $15, I wrote an article

I am mainly interested in Energy Stocks, with a mix of Longs and Shorts. I am a student at the University of Michigan, studying Economics with a minor in Chinese. In the past, I have worked for Graham Partners, a NY-based hedge fund, and Slingshot Insights, an investment analytics firm.

