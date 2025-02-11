Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares have been under pressure following its q4’24 earnings release as a result of lower-than-expected AWS growth in the quarter. Despite demand for compute capacity remaining strong, Amazon is faced with certain exogenous constraints
Amazon Is Supercharging Its AI Strategy
Summary
- Amazon shares faced pressure following q4'24 earnings due to lower-than-expected AWS growth. However, management anticipates stronger performance in e2h25 as more capacity comes online.
- Amazon's focus on cost optimization, enhanced delivery, and robotics aims to improve operational efficiency and margins across its store and fulfillment segments.
- AWS growth is constrained by compute capacity; management is planning to push eFY25 capital investments to $100b+ in AI infrastructure to drive future growth.
- Amazon is gradually moving Amazon Prime to a tiered system as it brings forth Amazon Haul and a paid upgrade subscription for one-day & next-day shipping.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.